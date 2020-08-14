Vermont ski resorts urge people to follow COVID guidelines

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont ski resorts are asking residents and out-of-staters to follow COVID-19 guidelines so they can have a winter ski season this year.

This comes from worries that future restrictions could limit or even cancel ski season for most resorts due to a lower turnout in sales and limited operations.

The Vermont Ski Areas Association says it has been communicating with local resorts trying to plan for the future. But that planning will be dictated by what restrictions the state sets this winter.

"Ski areas are saying wear your mask, be responsible, do your part to help curb the spread. And when they say that, they're not just talking to Vermonters, they're talking to people in these other neighboring states and core markets, who comprise a lot of our clientele," said Adam White of the Vermont Ski Areas Association.

Local resorts hope this early warning will spur wintertime skiers and riders to continue following state guidelines and give them the chance to operate this winter.

