Vermont state leaders to provide COVID-19 update

Vermont State leaders to provide update.
Vermont State leaders to provide update.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Friday to update us about COVID-19 numbers in the state.

At last check, there were six new cases of coronavirus and two people were hospitalized.

We expect to hear more about school reopening plans and the state’s travel map.

That starts around 11 a.m. and we’ll have that live for you.

