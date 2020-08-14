Advertisement

Wanted Tennessee man caught in Vermont(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man, wanted in Tennessee is now behind bars.

Vermont State Police say Christopher Barrows, 55 of Bennington was stopped on Route 7, around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Troopers found he had an outstanding warrant out of Tennessee.

We reached out to police, and we’re still waiting to learn more about what the warrant was for.

Barrows is being held at the southern state correctional facility for lack of $100,000 dollar bail. He will be in court on Friday.

