Why is a vaccine for COVID-19 taking so long?

By Céline McArthur
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the onslaught of COVID-19 in the U.S., scientists said it would take a year to find a vaccine. As of now, dozens of possible vaccines are undergoing rigorous trials across the world.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center, about what the development process looks like and why it takes so long. Watch the video for the full interview.

