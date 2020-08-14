BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are on a roll! What beautiful summer weather and we have more ahead!

There was a weak cold front that moved through today with very little fanfare, but temperatures are a few degrees cooler than they were yesterday.

Saturday will be another beautiful day, although we may see a few clouds around. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday also looks good, with a mix of sun and clouds and warm but seasonable temperatures. Rain showers will be moving in late Sunday into Sunday night as a frontal system approaches from the Midwest.

Showers will last into Monday, and possibly into Tuesday, and there may be a thunderstorm or two.

Once that system goes by, we are looking at another stretch of dry weather for the middle and end of next week with pleasant temperatures.

Try to get outdoors and enjoy this stretch of MAX Advantage days!

