BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have been enjoying a nice stretch of summer weather, so why stop now? It’s looking good right through most of the upcoming weekend.

It has still been a bit on the hot side lately, with Burlington getting up to 87° yesterday and 88° on Wednesday. The high today will be down just a notch, and the temperatures will slowly drop off as we get into next week.

We are looking at plenty of sunshine again today. Saturday will feature a few, extra clouds, but there will still be a good deal of sunshine.

To round out the weekend, Sunday looks like it is going to be partly sunny. But rain showers will be moving in late Sunday into Sunday night as a frontal system comes at us from the Midwest. Nothing major, but those showers will last into Monday, and possibly into Tuesday. There may also be a stray thunderstorm or two.

Once that system goes by, we are looking at another stretch of dry weather for the middle & end of next week.

Try to get outdoors and enjoy this stretch of MAX Advantage days! -Gary

