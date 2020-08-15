A nice end to the weekend on the way, with just an isolated shower.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today has been a beautiful day for being outdoors, with warm temperatures and generally comfortable humidity. Temperatures will cool down quickly tonight, with most spots in the 50s, and perhaps a few 40s again in the colder pockets. An isolated afternoon shower is possible Sunday. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will cross the region on Monday. Showers will be scattered about, with the chance for a thunderstorm. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday, but most of the region will remain dry. We’ll have an every-other-day pattern after that, with a few showers Thursday and Saturday, and quiet weather Wednesday and Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s...eventually warming into the 80s Saturday.

