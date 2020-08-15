A pleasant weekend on the way, with comfortable humidity.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beautiful weather we’ve had on Friday will continue today. Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will cool off quickly again tonight, with lows in the 50s, and a few 40s in the colder valleys. An isolated afternoon shower is possible Sunday, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

A cold front will come through Monday, with scattered showers. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Just a few showers are possible Tuesday.

Quiet weather is expected into Friday, except for a few showers Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler than many days so far this summer, with highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the 50s.

