All Burlington beaches re-open in time for the weekend

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Queen City beaches are back open after being closed on and off this week due to cyanobacteria blooms and complications from the storm. That includes Perkins Pier and Blanchard Beach at Oakledge Park, which were closed for 48 hours out of caution from combined sewage overflow.

The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department made the announcement on Friday the waters passed required E. Coli tests. Swimmers say they’re glad it’s safe to return to their favorite spots.

“We actually just decided what to do today, and we looked on the internet and all the websites, and it looked like it was open, so we decided that we would go and try it out,” said Ben Nicholson of Essex.

BPRW staff check for cyanobacteria blooms multiple times a day and test water for E. Coli levels twice a week.

