Man escapes police custody through bathroom window

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Lyndonville are looking for a Lyndonville man who escaped custody through a bathroom window.

Travis Johnson, 33 was arrested on Friday on outstanding warrants.

While awaiting his arraignment at the Caledonia County Courthouse, Johnson was allowed to use the bathroom, and was able to open the window and get away.

He has been seen in the St. Johnsbury area. Lyndonville Police are asking you to call them if you see him.

