Multiple crews respond to fire at All Metals Recycling

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a business in Williston draws a large response this afternoon.

The call came in around 3 p.m. on Friday from All Metals Recycling.

Fire crews aren’t sure what caused the blaze, but upon arrival, saw flames coming out from inside the building.

There’s mostly scrap metal inside, and once it was all removed the fire was extinguished.

No one was hurt, and the investigation into the cause is on-going.

