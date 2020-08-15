New COVID-19 guidelines impact move in at NVU-Lyndon

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont was not the only school to welcome back students on Friday. Move-in also began for students at Northern Vermont University at Lyndon. Student leader Alexander Huff says a lot has changed in the move-in process for the first year, and returning students.

“It’s certainly been different,” Huff said. “Everybody gets their own room so that’s honestly nice for a lot of us to have more room for a lot of our stuff, the staggered timeline actually gives us more time to move-in so in a way it’s almost been less stressful.”

Huff and other student leaders got to campus last week, and have all tested negative for the virus. Students moving in this weekend must be screened and then tested before they can move-in. Right now, at least 22 students across both the Lyndon and Johnson campuses must quarantine, per state travel guidelines.

“We’re doing everything outside, and everything is in a safe drive-up format,” said NVU Dean of Students Jonathan Davis.”Families and students have been wonderful, they’ve been patient as we all learn how to do this new process.”

Due to COVID restrictions, students will have to move in completely on their own, with no help from family members, who aren’t allowed inside the residence halls. After students are moved in, they are not allowed to leave campus or visit other rooms until a negative test result comes back. Commuter students also must get tested this weekend, and cannot start in-person classes until they test negative. Despite the drastic changes to the school year, students and staff are still looking forward to the semester.

“It’s been a huge challenge,” said Davis. “But I think our students really have risen to the occasion and our families have as well and, again I think being here and getting started is, kind of overriding some of that stress.”

“Even with the masks and with the social distancing, it still feels like we’re making that connection that everybody needs to make their transition to college really meaningful and really successful,” Huff said.

NVU Lyndon expects more than 600 students to be on campus for the fall semester, with a large majority of the students learning remotely.

