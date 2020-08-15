Police: Man pointing gun at drivers from truck

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you seen this truck?

Police say they’ve received a few calls about the truck, saying a man inside reportedly pointed a gun at drivers on I-89 in Chittenden County.

One incident happened in the morning on July 27th, and the other happened on Friday morning, August 15th.

It’s a white truck that has heavy tint on the front windows.

If you know anything about this police ask you to give them a call at 802-878-7111

