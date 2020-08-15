Police: Man pointing gun at drivers from truck
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you seen this truck?
Police say they’ve received a few calls about the truck, saying a man inside reportedly pointed a gun at drivers on I-89 in Chittenden County.
One incident happened in the morning on July 27th, and the other happened on Friday morning, August 15th.
It’s a white truck that has heavy tint on the front windows.
If you know anything about this police ask you to give them a call at 802-878-7111
