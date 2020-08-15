Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

