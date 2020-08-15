What to do Saturday, August 15th

It’s time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

The Lions club is asking you to bring out your inner wild side this weekend, the Arlington Lions Club is hosting a Zoo Vehicle Parade. Everyone is welcome to participate. The purpose of this parade is to raise funds for back to school supplies. These supplies will benefit the Arlington and Sunderland Elementary schools, as well as the Happy Days Preschoool.

The cost to join the parade is a five-dollar donation per car or float. If you have the best decorated vehicle or float you could win one-hundred-dollars. There will also be a chance to win a cash prize of fifty-dollars for the most-original entry.

The parade lineup and registration starts at 10 this morning and the parade begins at 11 am. The parade will start and finish from the parking lot at the Arlington Recreation Park.

Here is a link to more information: https://www.facebook.com/arlingtonvtlions

COVID can't keep the 9th Annual Vermont Challenge down. This year the event will forge on, only this time with a reduced field.

This annual cyclist event gets Vermonters out on the open road, to view all of the beautiful scenes that the state has to offer.

Registration is limited to fifty riders this year, and 15 spots remain. Today is also the last day to register if you want a jersey.

If you want more information about this scenic cyclist tour we have a link posted here: ((http://www.vtchallenge.com/))

Golf is still on. The Vermont Police Chiefs are ready to host the seventh annual golf tournament. This year its being held virtually. Teams of 2-4 golfers will be able to play a round of golf at the course of their choice.

The cost will be twenty-five-dollars per player. Players can purchase one mulligan for ten-dollars during their round. Players will also be responsible for their own green fees. The format of “best-ball” will stay the same for this virtual event as it would, as if it was held in-person.

Registration can be completed online by emailing Robbie Blish at rblish@townofwoodstock.org or Travis Bingham at travis.bingham@newportpd.org

