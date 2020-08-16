A nice end to the weekend, with just an isolated shower possible.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a beautiful day, and also rather unusual, with that shower that produced a rare funnel cloud. The funnel did not touch the ground, however, so no tornado was confirmed. Temperatures will cool down into Sunday morning, with most spots in the 50s, and perhaps a few 40s again in the colder pockets. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will cross the region on Monday. Showers will be scattered about, with the chance for a thunderstorm. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday, but most of the region will remain dry. We’ll have an every-other-day pattern after that, with a few showers Thursday and Saturday, and quiet weather Wednesday and Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the 70s...eventually warming into the 80s Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.