Another nice day today, with just an isolated shower possible.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a very nice day, and some got to see a rare funnel cloud near the Newport, VT area during the early evening. No tornado was reported, however. Today will be another nice day to be outdoors, with partly sunny skies, and just the chance for an afternoon shower. A pre-frontal trough will come through Monday, with scattered showers, especially during the afternoon. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s. The cold front itself will move through Monday night, and then we’ll have a few lingering showers on Tuesday.

Overall it’s been a hot summer, but we’ll be getting a break from the heat and humidity this week. Wednesday will be dry, then a very weak system will touch off a few showers Thursday. Friday will be another fair day, then we’ll see a better chance for showers on Saturday. High temperatures will actually be a bit below normal at times...mainly in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the 50s.

