Bear population in Vermont, how to keep them healthy, and us safe

Bear population in Vermont, how to keep them healthy, and us safe(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bear season is about more than just hunting for the game of it, that’s according to the The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

They say the state’s bear hunting seasons help regulate the state’s bear population, estimated to be about 4,500. It keeps them at healthy numbers so they can have enough space and food. The human population has also been on an incline resulting in more human bear conflicts.

The early bear hunting season starts on September 1st and runs through November 13th. And the late season runs from Nov. 14 through Nov. 22.

