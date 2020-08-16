Fatal motorcycle crash in Middlesex, leaves Northfield man dead

Saturday night a motorcycle crash was reported on route 2 in Middlesex, around 7:30.

The operator was identified as Paul Lavalley, age 49 of Northfield. It is unknown the speed of which Lavalley was travling at, and police say the weather and roads were in clear condition.

Investigators say his motorcycle traveled off the road impacting the embankment of a driveway, ejecting him off of his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no witnesses at the time of the crash.

