It’s time once again for farmers to apply for the Eric Rozendaal Award.

Calling all farmers. The Vermont Landtrust is seeking applicants for their annual, Eric Rozendaal Prize.

The award for a farmer who exemplifies service to community and innovation who has been serving people most affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The prize, is five-thousand-dollars. The award is in honor of Eric Rozendaal, the trailblazer of the farm-to-plate movement here in Vermont. The winning farmer will be able to apply the $5,000 towards serving the community. This award is meant to honor the life and work of Rozendaal, he dead in 2018.

The application deadline is Sept. 18th: https://vlt.org/award-application-info

