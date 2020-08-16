Advertisement

Local police appreciated with parade

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Locals showed appreciation for law enforcement in the Burlington-area with a car parade Saturday.

About 75 people participated. Many of them waved American flags and thin blue line flags out of their cars as they drove past several police stations. They started at the Essex Police Department and then made stops at the stations in Williston, South Burlington, Burlington, and Winooski. The parade ended at the Colchester Police station, where they held a moment of silence for fallen fellow law enforcement officers. Participants say they want police to know they are supported as calls to defund them continue.

