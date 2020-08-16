Advertisement

Looking Ahead

Sunday Look Ahead, August 16th
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Now it’s time to look ahead at what’s happening this this week.

Looking ahead to this Monday, The Vermont State Colleges System Board of trustees is holding a special meeting. The purpose is to review the college restart plans for the member institutions. The meeting will be held on zoom, at 3 pm, on Monday, August 17th.

For Zoom meeting information please contact Jen Porrier at (802) 224-3001 or jen.porrier@vsc.edu

You can also watch the meeting on YouTube: //www.vsc.edu/live)

Northern Vermont University’s fall semester is set to begin a week earlier than originally planned. That means in-person move-in, and orientation will start this Tuesday, August 18th, instead of the original date of August 25th. On-campus classes will start on August 18th. Online students are still scheduled to start on August 31st.

Also this Tuesday, August 18th, is the virtual Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium for 2020. This online event will host multiple keynote speakers and workshops. Topics of these workshops include social justice and racial equality to suicide prevention initiatives in schools and primary care settings and at-risk populations.

The registration fee for the virtual Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium is $99. The fee includes access to the Symposium presentations and workshop recordings after the event.

For a complete listing of workshops, keynote speakers etc. visit: https://vermontsuicidepreventionsymposium.org

Looking ahead to this Friday, Chris Cole, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, will step down at the end of August.

This news came in a press release in July. Cole was originally appointed to be the Director of Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development at the Vermont Agency of Transportation by Governor Shumlin and was appointed to lead the Agency as Secretary in 2015.

Cole made the transition to his current position after being tapped in by Governor Scott in 2017.

