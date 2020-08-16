Advertisement

Lyndonville man who escaped police custody found

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who escaped police custody Friday is in jail.

Police say Friday they arrested Travis Johnson, 33, of Lyndonville on two outstanding warrants, each with a $50,000 bond. While awaiting arraignment at the Caledonia County Courthouse, Johnson took off out the bathroom window.

Police found him Saturday at White’s Market plaza store in Lyndon. He’s being held at the corrections facility in St. Johnsbury with pending escape charges.

