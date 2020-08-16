Man arrested after police receive multiple shots fired reports

LAKE LUZERNE, NY. (WCAX) - Shots fired.

That’s the report that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received multiple of Saturday night... so they contacted the Warren County Sheriff to investigate.

Police say shots were fired from Lake Luzerne at 7:30 Saturday night.

The report said the shots were possibly striking homes across the river in Corinth.

After patrols went to the scene, and further investigation it was determined that Mark T. Stanek, 25, of Lindenhurst NY was firing a rifle in his backyard.

He was arrested and charged with New York State Environmental Conservation Law of discharging a firearm within five-hundred feet of a dwelling. He has been released with an appearance ticket.

There was no damage to property.

