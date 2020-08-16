Outdoor classrooms construction almost complete in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Waldorf School is taking the classroom outside this upcoming school year.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, all 150 students will learn outside in new outdoor spaces.

On Saturday, volunteers helped build the new structures and put on the finishing touches before students return to school on September 8.

Head of School Jas Darland says there are 6 different types of classrooms. “We put a lot of thought into the different energy of each classroom because students learn differently, in different environments,” Darland said. “So we try to create a range of types of learning environments so that teachers can pick the right ones for what they’re trying to bring.”

Some classrooms will have hanging hammocks or stadium seats, while others will have dual-purpose desks that can be flipped to serve as a bench.

“These are really cool,” said seventh-grader Flora. “I was watching the people make them and I think it’s really handy.”

“I think the desks are really cool how they’re benches and then they just turn into desks. They’re really cool,” said fifth-grader Lily.

Other fifth-graders WCAX News spoke to say learning outside will be a good change of pace for them.

“I think it’s going to be pretty fun getting to be outdoors a lot and not having to stay inside,” said Simon.

“Just being outside a lot more because during COVID, we’ve really stayed inside instead of being outside so I think that that will be really fun,” said Natalie.

Liliana says she’s up for the adventure.

“It’s kind of like camping all day every day,” she said. In cold weather, it’s going to be worse. But I’m like ‘where’s my marshmallows?’”

Volunteers also built walkways for students to access the outdoor classrooms.

“We are on wetlands and we work very closely with the Nature Conservancy whose land abuts ours, so we developed these plans in partnership with them to make sure we were doing everything we could from an environmental standpoint,” Darland said.

Darland says in the winter, each classroom will have outdoor heaters rechargeable heating pads to keep students warm while they’re learning. The school will also send home a winter clothing guide to students and parents.

Students will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.