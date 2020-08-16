Advertisement

Stay Work Play New Hampshire

Stay Work Play NH
Stay Work Play NH(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Hampshire is launching a new initiative to try to keep their young residents to Stay, Work, and Play in the Lakes Region.

They are doing this by creating digital guides. A non-profit called, Stay, Work, Play is releasing these guides for employers to use as a tool to attract talent, and to display the uniqueness of their region. Examples include their independent shops, restaurants, breweries, dog parks, and entertainments, and recreational opportunities.

They are releasing these guides per region, and have just recently released their third guide, this time for the Manchester area.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

It’s time once again for farmers to apply for the Eric Rozendaal Award

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It’s time once again for farmers to apply for the Eric Rozendaal Award

News

Looking Ahead

Updated: 47 minutes ago
looking Ahead Sunday, August 16th

News

Bear population in Vermont, how to keep them healthy, and us safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Bear population in Vermont, how to keep them healthy, and keep us safe.

News

Man arrested after police receive multiple shots fired reports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Shots fired. That’s the report that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received multiple of Saturday night... so they contacted the Warren County Sheriff to investigate.

Latest News

News

Fatal motorcycle crash in Middlesex, leaves Northfield man dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fatal motorcycle crash in Middlesex, leaves Northfield man dead

News

What to do Sunday Sunday, August 16th

Updated: 1 hours ago
What to do Sunday, August 16th

News

Stowe business finds a new way to ride out the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
It’s a story that’s all too familiar nowadays - business owners forced to close down shop, or figure out other ways to provide services to people.

News

Lyndonville man who escaped police custody found

Updated: 11 hours ago
A man who escaped police custody Friday is in jail.

News

Lyndonville man who escaped police custody found

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man who escaped police custody through a courthouse bathroom window Friday is in jail.

News

Local police appreciated with parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Locals showed appreciation for law enforcement in the Burlington-area with a car parade Saturday.