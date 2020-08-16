Stay Work Play New Hampshire

New Hampshire is launching a new initiative to try to keep their young residents to Stay, Work, and Play in the Lakes Region.

They are doing this by creating digital guides. A non-profit called, Stay, Work, Play is releasing these guides for employers to use as a tool to attract talent, and to display the uniqueness of their region. Examples include their independent shops, restaurants, breweries, dog parks, and entertainments, and recreational opportunities.

They are releasing these guides per region, and have just recently released their third guide, this time for the Manchester area.

