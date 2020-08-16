Advertisement

Stowe business finds a new way to ride out the pandemic

By Elissa Borden
Aug. 16, 2020
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a story that’s all too familiar nowadays - business owners forced to close down shop, or figure out other ways to provide services to people.

But for one Stowe woman, working it out is all the fun.

And I got to go along for the ride.

When COVID hit, fitness studio owner Joanna Graves was forced to close her doors.

“When I was alone in my studio, it was like, heartbreaking,” she says.

The studio, Ride Indoor Cycling, is in Stowe. It’s a small space, so with distancing guidelines, she can only fit 6 bikes inside.

She switched to virtual for a bit, but felt like it was missing something.

“I felt like I could feel it on virtual, we were lacking the community, the being together,” she explains.

So she got to work thinking about the best ways to ride out the pandemic, and what Joanna came up with makes for what may be the most scenic spin class ever - a 10-person spin class in the concert meadow at Von Trapp family lodge.

With the help of her husband and kids, they lug out 11 spin bikes to each location and set up speakers and equipment in a van they got for the endeavor.

The bikes are spaced apart on a platform in a pasture at the lodge… providing all of the safety, without missing out on any of the fun.

“Being outside on the platform here, I don’t think there’s any risk. The only risk is to feel better when you leave,” says client Jane Eliasson of Stowe.

“I mean I’ve always loved group fitness and it’s not just the fitness part, it’s the community, being together, sort of showing up, having a conversation and sharing a story,” says Joanna.

The view is just an extra gift.

“It’s hard to beat, you know when I was coming up with a plan I wrote down all of the places in town that I want to go and this one is certainly one of the most beautiful settings in town,” Joanna says.

Jane Eliasson concurs.

“To drive up from my office which is in the basement in town, I’m a PT, I was so excited to leave there and come out to this amazing space. I mean honestly, it’s a gift. We’re really lucky to be here,” she says.

Ride offers 15 traveling classes at various spots around Stowe - all beautiful, and all a great workout.

“It definitely is hard work, it’s a lot of lug, but it’s work and that’s what a job is so I’m great with it and it’s so worth it in the end,” says Joanna.

Joanna says she’s planning on teaching outside classes for the foreseeable future, but is still working on a plan to get everyone back inside safely when the weather turns.

