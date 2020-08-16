Advertisement

What to do Sunday Sunday, August 16th

Published: Aug. 16, 2020
It’s time now to take a look at What-To-Do on this Sunday.

We have seen a bunch of reinvention of events this year, and we’re here to add another one to the list. A reverse parade. The annual event and state holiday that celebrates the Battle of Bennington happens every year on this day. Today’s celebration carries on the old traditions with a new twist. There will still be the annual ceremony to honor the battle of 1777, along with local essential workers this year. The festivities will being at 11 am.

The reverse parade will start once the ceremony is over. This event will be happening at the Bennington Fire Department early this afternoon.

If you are looking for something to do indoors, the Vergenes Opera House has announced that they will be continuing with their 2020-2021 season. They will be opening with a presentation of “the Little City Cabaret.” There will be a matinee showing today at 3 pm.

There are two different types of tickets, in-person AND VIRTUAL. With the in-person ticket you get to see the show performed live for $12.50, or if you choose the online-ticket you can watch from the comfort of your couch for $6.50.

BOTH tickets will include access to the live tapping of the show. There will also be behind-the-scenes-snippets included in the video. The link to the tapping will be sent to ticket-holders emails and will be live for two weeks.

Access to tickets to the Little City Cabaret can be found by visiting www.VergennesOperaHouse.org

If you aren’t able to catch the band Twiddle live in concert tonight at the higher ground drive in theater, no worries. There will also be a way for you to enjoy the band from the comfort of your home. There will be a livestream tonight from 7-10.

The organizers are asking community members to register now to keep the network from getting too busy: https://bit.ly/cibiruwtickets

That is all we have for this Sunday’s What to do.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

