By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a reasonably nice weekend, our weather will turn cooler and a little more unsettled through the start of the work week. Clouds will thicken up early Monday with the chance for a few showers by late morning. Look for scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm or two by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday looks a little soggy with scattered showers as well. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs once again in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will start to dry out late on Tuesday, which should set us up for a nice stretch of weather through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be pleasantly cooler. Daytime highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 70s, with overnight lows falling into the 50s. We should expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day.

The weekend looks good to start out, but clouds and showers will likely return by Sunday. Temperatures will be getting a little warmer as well with highs heading into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great week!

