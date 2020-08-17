Advertisement

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

UVM students at a recent slip and slide shot party
UVM students at a recent slip and slide shot party(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

Ahead of thousands of college students returning, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, announced he will let towns and cities crack down on house parties and crowded bars with potential curfews.

Burlington is the city the governor is most concerned with and the police there say their main priority is on education. But they can also issue new tickets and fines for people who violate the governor's executive order.

"We have not yet had to do that but we retain the ability do to so if necessary. And certainly when we look at those incidents in the Hill Section, what we see are-- we see situations that could potentially lead to real health concerns and even loss of life, and we take that seriously," Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office said that later this week he will announce details of how he plans to use the new authority.

