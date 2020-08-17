Burlington Police worry fight that triggered 2 shooting incidents not yet over

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No arrests yet in two shooting incidents in Burlington last week.

Police say the first happened during a fight at Oakledge Park Thursday just before midnight.

Then, they believe someone retaliated and went and shot into a house on Plattsburg Avenue in the city's New North End just before 4:45 a.m.

Police say they know someone was seriously injured in the Oakledge fight but not from the gunfire. That’s because hospitals are required to report firearm injuries but not others. So the police are still working to identify the person injured, who was there and what started the fighting.

While there were no further related incidents reported over the weekend, Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says he’s concerned it’s not over.

“We have our team pursuing it just as if it were a shooting where someone was struck by bullets, just as if it were a homicide, because frankly it was a matter of inches that it was not, and we take these very seriously when they happen,” Murad said.

Police say their investigators have identified people who they believe were potentially at the scenes, but they need help from neighbors and witnesses in order to get more information. They want you to contact them if you know anything.

