California couple arrested for break-in, restraining elderly man

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple from California is arrested after police say they restrained and threatened an elderly man.

Vermont State Police say Cody Cooper and Brianna Nazarijchuk forced their way into a home and stayed there for a week with a young child. Police say Cooper restrained an elderly man and made him fear for his life, trying to steal car keys from him. Police say Cooper also damaged property inside the home and tried to deny the old man emergency services.

Cooper and Nazarijchuk are due in court Tuesday. The child was placed into emergency DCF custody.

