Church Street Sidewalk Sale a boost to local business

Vermont visitors have been enjoying a more vibrant downtown this week.(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont visitors have been enjoying a more vibrant downtown this week. Businesses say the five-day Church Street Marketplace Sidewalk Sale gave them a much-needed boost.

“Compared to a lot of places, Church Street has been able to sustain it, bringing a lot of tents outside, the merchandise is outside. Kind of returns the sense of normalcy to Church Street,” said Caroline O’Kane.

As normal as a shopping trip downtown can get, while still wearing a mask and social distancing. During her visit back to Vermont, UVM alum O’Kane says she’s been looking forward to taking advantage of the deals and discounts at her favorite spots on Church Street.

“I’ve been dying to get back into the stores,” she said.

Kara Alnasrawi, Executive Director of the Church Street Marketplace, says sales this season are still drastically down.

“I think a lot of the thinking around that is we have fewer tourists in town,” she said. “There is still a portion of our population that does not feel safe being out and about.”

Coronavirus concerns that continue to leave many local companies struggling. So, throughout this year’s Sidewalk Sale, many businesses required customers wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart, while others moved the deals online. Owners of businesses on Church Street like Mark Bouchett, co-owner of the Homeport Home goods store, say that although the stringency put a damper on profit, they hope by ensuring everyone’s safety this season, they’ll have more promotional opportunities in the near future to keep their business afloat.

“We are widely concerned that this go well and that people don’t get sick, and that we don’t become a vector for the disease, because if they shut us down again, many of us will go forever,” Bouchett said.

Shoppers like Lorraine O’Kane and her daughter Caroline say they appreciate this community’s efforts to protect the public.

“I do feel much safer here,” she said. “I’m from Middletown, New Jersey, and it’s a lot different there -- people taking risks, house parties, things like that. This is a breath of fresh air for me.”

Despite the dip in traffic compared to previous Sidewalk Sales, store owners say it was another great year to do business on the bricks.

