Cuomo allows gyms to start reopening with strict rules

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Your next gym visit will look different in New York's North Country.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says gyms can reopen next Monday but can only operate at 33% capacity. And everyone working out needs to wear a mask the entire time inside. The governor is also requiring adequate air filtration systems.

Cuomo says all gym-goers need to have access to disinfectant to clean equipment before and after each use. He says fitness classes are by appointment only and that local health departments need to inspect facilities before they open or within two weeks of opening to make sure they are compliant.

“We are recommending that they do screening at the door so that’s something that will be in the regulation, that could be temperature checks, and we are requiring, as the governor said, MERV 13 filters which have been found to be highly effective. So we think all of those things in combination with the 33% is something we feel comfortable with and if for any reason that ends up being a problem, then we will roll back,” said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Cuomo.

The governor also addressed movie theaters on Monday, saying they are high risk, not “essential” and therefore there’s still no timeline on when they can reopen.

