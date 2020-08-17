Advertisement

Young New Hampshire lawmaker among ‘rising stars’ at Democratic convention

Rep. Denny Ruprecht
Rep. Denny Ruprecht(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - Seventeen “rising stars” within the Democratic Party will be speaking this week at the Democratic National Convention, and that includes a college senior from our region.

As party faithful across the country gather virtually this week for the convention, one of the keynote speeches will be made by a lawmaker from New Hampshire who holds a very special title. Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Grafton, was elected to New Hampshire’s House of Representatives in 2018. At that time, he was just 19 years old, the youngest lawmaker in the Granite State. This week he is being thrust into the national spotlight.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: You nervous?

Denny Ruprecht: Yeah I am, but I am excited... I mean, it was very overwhelming, very surprising. Of course a great honor and opportunity.

The now 21-year-old was an early supporter of Joe Biden. A few weeks back, the Biden campaign reached out and asked him to take part in the convention, along with more than a dozen other "rising stars" within the party.

The theme of his speech will be "Leadership Matters." The irony is not lost on this young politician supporting the 77-year-old presumptive nominee. "I think leadership can manifest at any age, but I recognize I have a long way to go. Every year I get older, I realize I have so much more growth and learning to do," Ruprecht said.

Ruprecht was in the arena at the 2016 convention working as a page for the New Hampshire Democratic Party. He says this year’s virtual event is an opportunity to speak to a wider audience. “I would be preferring to do this in person, but what is great about this convention is we can reach people where they are at. Everyone can have a front-row seat, and we are going to be highlighting people from all across America,” he said.

That includes a small-town kid from Bath, New Hampshire, who is just beginning his political career while he balances his studies during his last year at Plymouth State.

“It’s all very overwhelming, but I just hope to represent the best of Plymouth, the best of my district, the best of the North Country where I am from,” Ruprecht said. said. And represent the state as a whole -- a potential swing state -- known for its first-in-the-nation primary. “It’s really an only in New Hampshire kind of story.”

Rep. Ruprecht will deliver his remarks Tuesday night. His speech, along with all the others, leads up to Biden’s acceptance speech on Thursday.

