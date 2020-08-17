Advertisement

Local team to take over City Place project

City Place may have a local team taking over the project. Three contractors say they are joining forces with Devonwood Investors, now that Brookfield Propeties has officially backed out.
City Place may have a local team taking over the project. Three contractors say they are joining forces with Devonwood Investors, now that Brookfield Propeties has officially backed out.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City Place may have a local team taking over the project. Three contractors say they are joining forces with Devonwood Investors, now that Brookfield Properties has officially backed out.

Don Sinex of Devonwood Investors has announced his new partnership with Farrington Construction, S.D. Ireland and Omega Electric Construction.  The investors say the only thing they’re looking to change about Brookfield’s plan for City Place is to put residential housing where they wanted to build a hotel.  It will still be the 10-story development Brookfield proposed. 

Sinex’s new partners say they think there’s a big benefit to local contractors taking over the project. 

“We live for this project everyday, every minute, every hour. Unlike, say, if you’re out of state or out of town. So we’re going to be working on it daily and pushing it through and communicating daily and I think it just adds a big advantage being in Burlington ourselves so we can work with our affiliates and people in the city. We’re here and we’re going to push it through and make it happen,” said Scott Ireland of S.D. Ireland.

The contractors plan to file a formal application for the revised development plan by mid-September. They’ll need to get approval from the City Council and the Development Review Board. They say construction could begin as soon as next summer and will likely take two to three years to complete.

