Make-a-Wish, Humane Society host photo contest to raise money during pandemic

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Make-a-Wish Vermont is teaming up with the Humane Society of Chittenden County to raise money and to give children a chance to show off their pets. The two organizations are hosting the first ever Wags to Wishes photo contest.

Fifty kids have entered the competition. One of the contestants is Make-a-Wish kid Madison Langdell. The 15-year-old started her journey with Make-a-Wish three years ago after doctors found a tumor on her pituitary gland on her brain.

“In May, I had a biopsy and they said it was Craniopharyngioma,” Langdell said. “And then not too long after July 11, I went down to Boston and they fully recepted it so now it’s gone.”

When it was time for Madison to make a wish, she knew she wanted a canine companion, specifically, a French bulldog. Her wish was granted and she got her dog, Olli, when she was just a puppy.

“They have really funny personalities,” Langdell said. “She likes running and jumping. But at the same time, she’ll just sleep all day so she kind of does everything.”

Make-a-Wish President Jamie Hathaway says pet wishes are less popular than wishes for vacations or new electronics, but he says they’re just as valuable — if not priceless.

“Pets help in the healing process as not just being fun to be with, but a distraction from all the other stuff. You have doctors appointments, you have to take your medicine, you have to take shots, you have to do all this stuff. And then you also have your puppy, right? he said. “You have your dog that you can tell everything to, that understands everything, that’s right there for you.”

As of Sunday, Madison and Olli had more than 200 votes in the Wags to Wishes contest. Madison says she’s happy to help raise money for a good cause.

To enter, kids 18 and younger can post a picture of them with their dog, cat or small mammal to be voted on.

“It’s been a really fun way for kids to showcase their love for animals. I think a lot of people have relied on their pets to get through some of these isolating times that we’ve been going through and this is a really fun way to celebrate that human-animal bond that kids have with their animals,” said Nina Hurley of the Humane Society.

For every vote, $1 will be donated to Make-a-Wish and the Humane Society. The two organizations will split the total amount of the money raised. They’re hoping to raise at least $10,000.

Every participant will be included in a college for the 2021 Wags to Wishes calendar. One grand prize winner will receive a professional photoshoot with the official photographer for the Humane Society. Voting ends on August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

