Moretown bridge replacement to cause detours
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A bridge over the Mad River along VT Route 100B in Moretown will close starting Monday for a full bridge replacement.
The bridge is near Pony Farm Rd., about half-a-mile north of the intersection of Route 100B and Route 100.
You won’t be able to head that way until mid-October.
Signs will detour drivers to Route 100 and U.S. Route 2.
