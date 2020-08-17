Moretown bridge replacement to cause detours

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A bridge over the Mad River along VT Route 100B in Moretown will close starting Monday for a full bridge replacement.

The bridge is near Pony Farm Rd., about half-a-mile north of the intersection of Route 100B and Route 100.

You won’t be able to head that way until mid-October.

Signs will detour drivers to Route 100 and U.S. Route 2.

