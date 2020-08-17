Advertisement

National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

Keep your paws crossed!
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zookeepers at Washington’s National Zoo are on furry black-and-white baby watch after concluding that venerable giant panda matriarch Mei Ziang is pregnant and could give birth this week. It’s a welcome bit of good news amid a pandemic that kept the zoo shuttered for months.

“We need this! We totally need this joy,” said zoo spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson. “We are all in desperate need of these feel-goods.”

Although so-called “phantom pregnancies” are common with pandas and other large bears, Baker-Masson said an ultrasound scan revealed a “really strong-looking, fantastic fetus” that could be delivered this week.

“The image was great. She is absolutely pregnant. But things could still happen, just like in a human pregnancy,” Baker-Masson said.

The zoo posted a video from the ultrasound on Instagram. “Keep your paws crossed!” the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was “kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid.”

The announcement of the pregnancy has already touched off a fresh round of panda-mania for one of the zoo’s feature attractions. Viewership on the zoo’s panda-cam has increased 800%.

The zoo reopened on a limited basis July 24, with restrictions in place to keep the crowds down. However, all indoor exhibits, including the extremely popular panda house, have remained closed. Visitors can still view the outdoor panda enclosure, but Mei has mostly been staying indoors, creating a nest out of branches. She can still be viewed on the panda cam.

Panda births are inherently tricky, with stillbirths and miscarriages happening frequently. There is also a phenomenon called “resorption” whereby the fetus is unexpectedly absorbed back into the mother’s body. Baker-Masson said that is rare with a fetus this well-developed.

Another potential complication is the age of the mother. Mei, at 22, would be the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

“Reproductively speaking, she is an older bear,” Baker-Masson said. “But she has been a great mother in the past.”

Mei Xiang has successfully given birth to three cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. All were transported to China at age 4, under terms of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government.

Mei was impregnated via artificial insemination, a process which was heavily affected by precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic. The procedure was conducted shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14.

Normally, zookeepers would have used a combination of stored frozen sperm and fresh semen extracted from male panda Tian Tian. In order to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures conducted, zoo staff decided to skip the extraction and inseminate Mei only with thawed out semen from 2016. If successful, it would be the first of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Country bowling fans flock to local lanes for reopening

Updated: 5 minutes ago
New York bowling enthusiasts brushed off their balls and shoes to hit the lanes in the North Country after a five-month closure.

News

More childcare centers reopening in Vermont

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Early learning centers have become more important than ever for families during the pandemic. Parents need child care to work and many cannot work from home while also looking after their children. Our Kiernan Brisson shows you one center that stayed open during the pandemic and another that is reopening at the end of the month.

News

Vermont delegates ready for virtual Democratic convention

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Vermont Democratic Party members are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention where the party is slated to elect Joe Biden as its presidential nominee. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how Vermont's delegation is adapting during the pandemic.

News

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

News

Cuomo allows gyms to start reopening with strict rules

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Your next gym visit will look different in New York's North Country.

Latest News

Back To School

Vermont colleges start to see COVID as students arrive on campus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Students are moving onto Vermont college campuses-- and so is the coronavirus. Our Olivia Lyons takes a look at the latest numbers and what's being done to stop the spread.

National

Have you ever seen a giant panda's ultrasound? Now you have.

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.

News

Vt. corrections investigating how 2 Marble Valley staff infected with COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Was there a breakdown following COVID protocols at a Vermont prison? Two staff members at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland tested positive for the virus and the infections are raising questions with corrections leaders.

News

Young New Hampshire lawmaker among ‘rising stars’ at Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
As party faithful across the country gather virtually this week for the convention, one of the keynote speeches will be made by a lawmaker from New Hampshire who holds a very special title.

National Politics

Democrats kick off virtual convention week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The convention's main hubs will be stages in New York, Los Angeles, Milwaukee and in Wilmington, Delaware.