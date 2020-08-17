Advertisement

North Country bowling fans flock to local lanes for reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed bowling alleys to repopen Monday.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed bowling alleys to repopen Monday.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York bowling enthusiasts brushed off their balls and shoes to hit the lanes in the North Country after a five-month closure.

The sound of bowling balls gliding down the oil-slicked lanes and toppling pins for the first strikes of the season was music to the ears of many Monday. ”I haven’t bowled in a long time, just like everyone else,” said Becca Bonville.

"It feels pretty good, it's been a long-time coming," added Darren Taylor.

For this couple and many others, bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone is more than a sport. “I was a senior bowling. She was a freshman. It was her first year bowling on the team,” recalled Taylor, who says he and wife found love at Lucky Strike. “A couple years go by, we both graduate high school, and things just fell into place.”

The state issued strict guidelines in order for bowlers like Bonville and Taylor to return.

"We were ready, we were just waiting for what the guidelines would be," said Lucky Strikes' owner, Scott McLaughlin.

Every other lane needs to be closed off, balls and shoes are sanitized before and after use, masks must be worn at all times, and food can only be served when seated. "Whatever we have to do, we will make it work," McLaughlin said.

NY bowling alleys stuck in the gutter awaiting word from governor

He says the governor’s ok to open Monday is the best news he’s heard in 150 days. “I got the call Friday that we could open up Monday and I almost cried. It’s over,” McLaughlin said. He wasted no time to reopen and says he’s not surprised to see the lanes full on opening day. “We had some diehards that wanted to come in.”

"It's going to be a little different, but I think overall it will be the same kind of fun," Bonville said.

For this couple, the fun will continue to fill the lanes for many nights to come. “Definitely date night.” Taylor said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont doctors say treatment options remain limited for severe COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
While only three people are currently hospitalized in Vermont for the coronavirus, state health officials have been making a push to expand drug treatments available to doctors.

News

Vermont delegates ready for virtual Democratic convention

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Democratic Party members are gearing up for the Democratic National Convention where the party is slated to elect Joe Biden as its presidential nominee. Our Calvin Cutler looks at how Vermont's delegation is adapting during the pandemic.

News

Burlington Police prepared to fine those who put public health at risk

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Burlington Police are preparing for an influx of college students and they are preparing to issue new fines if house parties and bars pose a risk to public health.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Vermonters alarmed by apparent hobbling of USPS

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermonters are among many residents of rural areas across the country concerned that the Trump administration, aided by his postmaster general, may be hobbling the U.S. Postal Service ahead of this November’s elections.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Art of the Carve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
At just 21-years-old, an Orleans County man has become quite the wood carver, with custom sculptures that capture nature like most have never “saw” before.

News

Burlington Police worry fight that triggered 2 shooting incidents not yet over

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
While there were no further related incidents reported over the weekend, Burlington's acting police chief says he's concerned it's not over.

News

Cuomo announces plan for gyms, bowling alleys to reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.