WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York says the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 1% for a ninth consecutive day Saturday.

On Monday, Cuomo is expected to release long-awaited reopening guidance for gyms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has now done 7 million COVID-19 tests. The numbers released Sunday show six people died a day earlier and 527 were in the hospital. New COVID-19 cases were confirmed in more than half of the state’s 62 counties. The 607 new cases represent .78% of those tested. In all, New York has seen 25,250 virus-related deaths.

