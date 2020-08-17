Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York says the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 1% for a ninth consecutive day Saturday.

On Monday, Cuomo is expected to release long-awaited reopening guidance for gyms. Watch live at 11:30 on browser below or click here.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has now done 7 million COVID-19 tests. The numbers released Sunday show six people died a day earlier and 527 were in the hospital. New COVID-19 cases were confirmed in more than half of the state’s 62 counties. The 607 new cases represent .78% of those tested. In all, New York has seen 25,250 virus-related deaths.

