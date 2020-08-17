Advertisement

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.
There's a coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni.(Source: KLAS/CNN)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops said they’re seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 cents a pound for it compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it's paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases because their prices are set in long-term contracts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Vermont offers cash to convert coal heat to wood pellets

Updated: moments ago
|
Vermont’s Clean Energy Development Fund has a new program to help homeowners and businesses convert from old coal to new wood pellet heating.

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

News

Church Street sidewalk sale a boost to local businesses

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont visitors have been enjoying a more vibrant downtown this week. Businesses say the five-day Church Street Marketplace Sidewalk Sale gave them a much-needed boost.

News

YCQM: August 16, 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Justin Remillard and Aram Bedrosian from "Learning to Fly" discuss $20,000 grant to provide instruments and lessons to underprivileged kids in Vermont; Plus, a primary day recap from political expert Chris Graff; And reacttion to the Kamala Harris VP pick from political expert Matt Dickinson.

National

2 released from Texas home amid standoff after officers shot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man at the center of a hostage situation near Austin, Texas, involving his family after three police officers were shot released his brother, sister and family pet on Monday but remained inside the home with his mother, police said.

Latest News

News

Vt. Fish & Wildlife see uptick in chipmunks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Increase in food supply leads to uptick in chipmunk population

News

State offices closed Monday for Bennington Battle Day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Government offices are closed for the state holiday Monday.

News

Local team to take over CityPlace project

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
City Place may have a local team taking over the project. Three contractors say they are joining forces with Devonwood Investors, now that Brookfield Properties has officially backed out.

News

Moretown bridge replacement to cause detours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A bridge over the Mad River along VT Route 100B in Moretown will close starting Monday for a full bridge replacement.

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.