Police searching for burglar clad in bed sheet

Police are searching for a burglar who disguised themselves using a bed sheet.
Police are searching for a burglar who disguised themselves using a bed sheet.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a burglar who disguised themselves using a bed sheet.

It happened on August 3 in Richford. State Police say a person approached the Pop-a Top Redemption store on foot and entered wearing a bedsheet with holes cut out for them to see. Surveillance footage shows them taking money from the cash register and an 18-pack of Twisted Teas. They then left on foot heading towards Liberty Street. State Police at the St. Albans barracks are looking for anyone with information on this incident or this person’s identity.

