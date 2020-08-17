Police searching for burglar clad in bed sheet

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a burglar who disguised themselves using a bed sheet.

It happened on August 3 in Richford. State Police say a person approached the Pop-a Top Redemption store on foot and entered wearing a bedsheet with holes cut out for them to see. Surveillance footage shows them taking money from the cash register and an 18-pack of Twisted Teas. They then left on foot heading towards Liberty Street. State Police at the St. Albans barracks are looking for anyone with information on this incident or this person’s identity.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.