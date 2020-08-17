Police searching for Swanton burglars

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary in Swanton.

It happened on North River Street. Surveillance footage shows two people arriving in a black pickup truck, cutting a lock, and taking four white doors, an H-V-A-C, and an empty 5-gallon bucket. Police say they then left and headed north towards Alburgh. State Police at the St. Albans Barracks want to know the identity of the men in these images. They say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation.

