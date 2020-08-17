Advertisement

Scattered showers today, with perhaps a thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected.

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers today, especially during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may fire up during the afternoon, with perhaps brief gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected, however. Highs today will be in the 70s, with perhaps a few low 80s east. A second cold front will then come through Tuesday, with additional scattered showers.

We’ve had many very warm and humid days this summer, but we’ll be getting a break from that this week. Expect dry weather Wednesday through Thursday, with highs holding in the 70s, and lows in the 50s (some 40s Wednesday night). It turns more active next weekend, with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday, and showers Sunday.

