St. Albans man charged with intentionally hitting person in car

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man faces charges after police say he got in a fight with someone and hit them with his car.

It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. Police say they responded to Swanton Road for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot. While en route, officers spotted a car on North Main Street that matched the description of the one that had fled the scene.

They pulled over Tyra Chau, 34, and arrested him for DUI. He faces charges including aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and various drug violations.

There were no immediate details on the condition of victim.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.