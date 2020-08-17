State offices closed Monday for Bennington Battle Day

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Government offices are closed for the state holiday Monday.

Sunday was officially Bennington Battle Day.

There was a ceremony at at the Battlefield, which is actually in New York, to honor the soldiers who fought.

But the festivities really lasted all weekend long with a chicken dinner and fireworks.

Vermont State Police say this is often regarded as the turning point in the American Revolution.

