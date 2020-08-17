State offices closed Monday for Bennington Battle Day
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Government offices are closed for the state holiday Monday.
Sunday was officially Bennington Battle Day.
There was a ceremony at at the Battlefield, which is actually in New York, to honor the soldiers who fought.
But the festivities really lasted all weekend long with a chicken dinner and fireworks.
Vermont State Police say this is often regarded as the turning point in the American Revolution.
