Advertisement

State offices closed Monday for Bennington Battle Day

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Government offices are closed for the state holiday Monday.

Sunday was officially Bennington Battle Day.

There was a ceremony at at the Battlefield, which is actually in New York, to honor the soldiers who fought.

But the festivities really lasted all weekend long with a chicken dinner and fireworks.

Vermont State Police say this is often regarded as the turning point in the American Revolution.

Happy Bennington Battle Day! Often regarded as the turning point of the American Revolution, the Battle of Bennington...

Posted by Vermont State Police on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vt. Fish & Wildlife see uptick in chipmunks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Increase in food supply leads to uptick in chipmunk population

News

Vermont Fish and Wildlife see increase in chipmunks

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WCAX looking for teacher nominations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
Join us at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a Facebook live video to chat about back to school.

AP

Vermont offers cash to convert coal heat to wood pellets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Vermont’s Clean Energy Development Fund has a new program to help homeowners and businesses convert from old coal to new wood pellet heating.

Latest News

News

Vermont applies for federal water quality funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Millions of dollars could be coming to Vermont to help fund clean water initiatives.

News

Vermont applies for federal water quality funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millions of dollars could be coming to Vermont to help fund clean water initiatives.

News

Make-a-Wish, Humane Society host photo contest fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Make-a-Wish Vermont is teaming up with the Humane Society of Chittenden County to raise money and to give children a chance to show off their pets.

News

Make-a-Wish, Humane Society host photo contest to raise money during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Make-a-Wish Vermont is teaming up with the Humane Society of Chittenden County to raise money and to give children a chance to show off their pets.

News

Church Street Sidewalk Sale a boost to local business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont visitors have been enjoying a more vibrant downtown this week. Businesses say the five-day Church Street Marketplace Sidewalk Sale gave them a much-needed boost.

News

Church Street Sidewalk Sale a boost to local business

Updated: 2 hours ago
Visitors enjoyed a busy downtown Burlington over the weekend.