University of New Hampshire expects in-house virus testing lab within weeks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire says a coronavirus testing lab with a 12-hour turnaround time should be set up in Durham within a few weeks.

Chancellor Todd Leach joined colleagues from private colleges and the community college system for an online discussion Monday hosted by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Students have begun returning to many campuses this week, and officials said so far the process has gone smoothly.

Leach says the in-house lab will handle thousands of tests per day from UNH, Keene State College and Plymouth State University.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)