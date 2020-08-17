UVM research looks at Vermonters’ well-being during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research from the University of Vermont finds while Vermonters are more lonely during the pandemic, they also felt financially secure.

The Center for Rural Studies surveyed 1,500 Vermonters in June about their well-being. About 48% said they had felt lonely in the past few months-- nearly double what people had answered in prior years.

But despite the pandemic, only about 42% reported feeling stressed about their finances. That was actually lower than previous surveys.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jane Kolodinsky, the chair of the UVM Department of Community Development & Applied Economics, about the findings. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.