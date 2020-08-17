Advertisement

Vermont applies for federal water quality funding

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars could be coming to Vermont to help fund clean water initiatives.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Water Quality Division is asking for a portion of a $360 million federal fund. It’s made available nationwide to assist clean water programs. Vermont’s application for a $10 million grant will go into a competitive pool with other states’ requests. Ryan Patch, Deputy Director of the Agency of Agriculture’s Water Quality Division, says the funds will be used to extend existing agricultural water quality programs. He says there is a good chance Vermont will get the money.

“There is a -good track record that Vermont can put together compelling grant applications about how we are going to effectively use the money to improve conservation outcomes,” Patch said.

The application deadline is Nov. 4. Within six months after that, the state will know if it got the money.

